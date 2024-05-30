Six women and one man sustained minor injuries, with one person still hospitalized. Resident Oksana Pikhtina described the terror of waking to explosions and shattered glass. Ukraine's top commander reports that while Russian forces are building up near Kharkiv, they lack the numbers for a major push. Ukrainian forces continue to fortify defenses, repelling recent attacks.
Next
Seaweed farming: a new lifeline for fishers facing declining catches
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION
Next
Homes, training and jobs: what’s the reality of Social Europe?
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION
Next
This centre director is promoting multiculturalism through an inclusive society
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AZPROMO
Video. WATCH: Nighttime strike on Kharkiv leaves seven injured
Six women and one man sustained minor injuries, with one person still hospitalized. Resident Oksana Pikhtina described the terror of waking to explosions and shattered glass. Ukraine's top commander reports that while Russian forces are building up near Kharkiv, they lack the numbers for a major push. Ukrainian forces continue to fortify defenses, repelling recent attacks.