Video. WATCH: Nighttime strike on Kharkiv leaves seven injured

Interior of the administrative building of one of Kharkiv Heating Networks.
Nighttime strike on Kharkiv leaves seven injured

Six women and one man sustained minor injuries, with one person still hospitalized. Resident Oksana Pikhtina described the terror of waking to explosions and shattered glass. Ukraine's top commander reports that while Russian forces are building up near Kharkiv, they lack the numbers for a major push. Ukrainian forces continue to fortify defenses, repelling recent attacks.

