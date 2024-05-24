Video. G7 Financial meeting in Italy

At a G7 meeting in Italy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged for unlocking $260 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. As Kyiv's finances weaken amid ongoing conflict, urgent solutions are needed. Yellen also called for a unified stance against China's state subsidies impacting global manufacturing. Final decisions are expected at the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy, on June 13-15.

