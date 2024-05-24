Italy's Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta await their counterparts at the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Stresa, northern Italy.
no comment

Video. G7 Financial meeting in Italy

At a G7 meeting in Italy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged for unlocking $260 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. As Kyiv's finances weaken amid ongoing conflict, urgent solutions are needed. Yellen also called for a unified stance against China's state subsidies impacting global manufacturing. Final decisions are expected at the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy, on June 13-15.

At a G7 meeting in Italy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged for unlocking $260 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. As Kyiv's finances weaken amid ongoing conflict, urgent solutions are needed. Yellen also called for a unified stance against China's state subsidies impacting global manufacturing. Final decisions are expected at the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy, on June 13-15.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from no comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT