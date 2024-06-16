EventsEventsPodcasts
England get Euros campaign off to strong start with 1-0 victory over Serbia

England's Jude Bellingham, right, is challenged by Serbia's Sasa Lukic during a Group C match between Serbia and England in Gelsenkirchen, June 16, 2024
England's Jude Bellingham, right, is challenged by Serbia's Sasa Lukic during a Group C match between Serbia and England in Gelsenkirchen, June 16, 2024 Copyright Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
The build-up to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed in to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at the European Championship by beating Serbia 1-0.

The Real Madrid star put Gareth Southgate's team in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena from Bukayo Saka's cross.

England fans were soon celebrating once the game got underway after Bellingham's early goal.

Harry Kane very nearly extended the lead in the second half when Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic pushed his far post header onto the underside of the bar.

England fans celebrate at the end of the Group C match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, June 16, 2024
Kane set a record for his country by making his 23rd appearance at a major tournament.

Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia in an earlier game, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros. England plays Denmark on Thursday.

The build-up to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters.

And some of those fears were realized when police rushed in to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

