Union members clash with Turkish anti riot police officers as they march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
no comment

Video. Protesters clash with police in Istanbul on Labour Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has consistently barred gatherings and protests in Taksim, citing security concerns. Nevertheless, certain political parties and labour organisations remain resolute in their determination to march to this symbolic venue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has consistently barred gatherings and protests in Taksim, citing security concerns. Nevertheless, certain political parties and labour organisations remain resolute in their determination to march to this symbolic venue.

More from no comment

Latest video