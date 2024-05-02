Video. Protesters clash with police in Istanbul on Labour Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has consistently barred gatherings and protests in Taksim, citing security concerns. Nevertheless, certain political parties and labour organisations remain resolute in their determination to march to this symbolic venue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has consistently barred gatherings and protests in Taksim, citing security concerns. Nevertheless, certain political parties and labour organisations remain resolute in their determination to march to this symbolic venue.