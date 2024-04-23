A local resident swims in the flooded street between houses in Orenburg, Russia
Video. WATCH: Russia and Kazakhstan continue to grapple with floods

According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, over 500 properties remain flooded in 17 settlements in Russia's Tyumen region, with more than 3,500 people evacuated. Rescue efforts are also underway in flooded areas in neighbouring Kazakhstan.

