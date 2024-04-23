Video. WATCH: Russia and Kazakhstan continue to grapple with floods

According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, over 500 properties remain flooded in 17 settlements in Russia's Tyumen region, with more than 3,500 people evacuated. Rescue efforts are also underway in flooded areas in neighbouring Kazakhstan.

According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, over 500 properties remain flooded in 17 settlements in Russia's Tyumen region, with more than 3,500 people evacuated. Rescue efforts are also underway in flooded areas in neighbouring Kazakhstan.