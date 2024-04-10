Video. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr across the world

Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Muslims celebrate the end of the fasting period during the holy month of Ramadan. 

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with prayers across the world as Ramadan ends. 

Worshippers in Qatar, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan gathered to mark the occasion.

