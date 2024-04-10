Video. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr across the world

Muslims celebrate the end of the fasting period during the holy month of Ramadan.
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with prayers across the world as Ramadan ends.
Worshippers in Qatar, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan gathered to mark the occasion.
