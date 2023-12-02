Munich airport suspends flights amid heavy snowfall in southern Germany

Heavy snowfall hit southern Germany overnight Friday causing major disruptions across the region.

Munich Airport, the country’s second busiest hub, suspended all flights until noon on Saturday, and public transport was disrupted across the region.

Residents had to work hard to clear the snow off their cars and roads after the Munich region woke up to find the city covered in a heavy blanket of snow.

On Friday, the German Weather Service issued a red level warning for up to 40 centimetres of snow, with the snowfall expected to continue into Saturday evening.