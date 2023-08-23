WATCH: Aftermath of deadly drone attack on school in Ukraine's northeast

Ukraine's Interior Minister says Russia is responsible for the strike but Moscow has denied any involvement.

A Russian drone attack on the city of Romny in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, struck a local school, killing at least four people and wounding four others on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack killed the principal, his deputy, a secretary and the school librarian, according to a report posted on the official Telegram page of Ukraine’s Minister for Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

Ukraine's Emergency Service shared footage showing rescuers clearing debris at the site.