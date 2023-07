France’s President Emmanuel Macron has visited the town of Touho in New Caledonia, where he was welcomed by a traditional ceremony.

During his stay, he forcefully reaffirmed France's authority in its overseas territory in the South Pacific, urging his "compatriots" to forge a common future.

Macron’s visit comes over a year after the pro-independence, indigenous Kanaks widely boycotted a third referendum on staying part of France and rejected its result.