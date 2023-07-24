WATCH: Some 50 people join service at Odessa cathedral damaged in Russian strike

At least one person was killed and 19 others injured in the strike on Odesa, according to Ukrainian officials.

Throughout the day, parishioners were clearing the wreckage of the building after the Russian missile strike. Now the church is at risk of collapse.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has condemned the Russian missile attack on the historic centre of Odesa and will send a mission to the city in the coming days to conduct a preliminary damage assessment.

On Saturday night, the Russian army fired 19 missiles of various types at Odessa region, including five Oniks missiles. Air defence forces shot down nine missiles.

A number of important cultural sites were damaged, including the Transfiguration Cathedral, the first and most important Orthodox church in Odesa, founded in 1794.