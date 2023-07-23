WATCH: Overnight Russian strike damages Odesa Cathedral

The Ukrainian port city of Odesa came under renewed Russian missile attack early Sunday, just hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to hold a summit with his staunch Belarus ally Alexander Lukashenko.

At the meeting in Saint Petersburg, the pair plan to discuss the "strategic partnership and alliance" between their countries, according to the Kremlin.

It will be the first time they have met since Lukashenko helped end a dramatic mutiny by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.

Hours before their meeting, Russian strikes targeted Odesa, which has been bombed several times since the start of the invasion.

"Unfortunately, we have one civilian killed as a result of the nighttime terrorist attack by Russians on Odesa," regional governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

Earlier he had reported "18 victims, including four children", in a Russian attack at 3:00 am.

"Fourteen people were hospitalised in the city's hospitals, three of them were children," he said.