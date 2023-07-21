Watch: Muslims in Lebanon and Iraq protest after Quran desecrated in Sweden

Thousands of people took to the streets in a handful of Muslim-majority countries on Friday to express their outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Quran in Sweden, a day after protesters stormed the country's embassy in Iraq.

The protests in Iraq, Lebanon and Iran that followed weekly prayers were controlled and peaceful, in contrast to scenes in Baghdad on Thursday, when demonstrators occupied the Swedish Embassy compound for several hours and set a small fire.

The embassy staff had been evacuated before the storming, and Swedish news agency TT reported that they were relocated to Stockholm for security reasons.

For Muslims, any desecration of the Quran, their holy text, is abhorrent.