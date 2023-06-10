WATCH: Football fans party in Istanbul ahead of the Champions League final

The match at the 75,000-seat Ataturk Olympic Stadium, kicks off at 10pm local time in the Turkish metropolis and brings the curtain down on a season that has stretched almost into mid-June after the long interruption for the World Cup.

City have spent the last decade chasing this trophy having been transformed following an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008.

Also-rans before Sheikh Mansour arrived, they are now England's dominant force, fresh from winning a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Guardiola has built a side that is playing arguably the finest football of any team since his great Barcelona of a decade ago, as he chases the third Champions League crown of his coaching career.

He would become just the fourth coach to win the trophy more than twice.

"It is absolutely a dream," the Spaniard said on Friday.

It is City's second Champions League final in three seasons, two years after they lost to Chelsea in Porto, and they are hoping to complete a treble having secured the Premier League and FA Cup.

The last English team to win that treble was Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, in 1999.

"We have been good in this competition, but we just need to find a way to win the first one," Kevin De Bruyne said.

"If we do it, it would obviously be immense for the players, for the club, and for the fans it would be something amazing."

City's rise has been made possible by the investment from the Abu Dhabi United Group, which led to them generating the biggest revenues in world football in 2022 of 731 million euros.

Question marks surround their success, given City were charged in February by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches of its financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

In Europe, meanwhile, City were banned for two years from UEFA competitions in February 2020 for "serious financial fair-play breaches", although that sanction was later overturned.