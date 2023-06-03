No Comment videos of the week

This week, a series of drones hit Moscow on Tuesday in an unprecedented attack, while Russian drones struck Kyiv for a third straight day as Ukraine gears up for a major counteroffensive against Russian forces.

In Switzerland, a cow with a broken leg had to be airlifted by a helicopter crew from Air-Glaciers, an aviation company offering air transport services and a mountain rescue service.

Around 100 people gathered in Denmark to perform yoga by the Copenhagen harbour - cans of crisp, cold, refreshing beer in hand. The booze-fuelled class has been open for four years, and appears popular with its practitioners.

On May 30, Mother's Day in Nicaragua, a radio station held the 20th annual contest to see who has the biggest pregnant belly. The winners received cash prizes and appliances.

People gathered in the streets of New York to witness "Manhattanhenge", when the sun aligns with the Manhattan grid only twice a year. The term Manhattanhenge was invented by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Finally, the 18th World Paragliding Championships have been taking place in France, and more specifically in Savoie, departing from the town of Chamoux-sur-Gelon. They will come to a close this Saturday, 3 June.

Let the pictures tell the story.