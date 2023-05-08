Watch: Motorway bridge in Germany being demolished

A motorway bridge in western Germany was successfully demolished on Sunday after a 17 month closure for safety reasons.

The Rahmede Valley bridge weighed 17,000 tonnes, was 70 metres high and 453 metres long. It fell into a prepared drop bed to applause after a crowd of spectators had gathered.

The blast site in Lüdenscheid, North Rhine-Westphalia, involved approximately 150 kilograms of explosives.

Around 50 containers stacked on top of one another created a barrier to protect the local neighbourhood.

All debris from the demolition has to be removed by the 10th of June.

The motorway bridge over the Rahmede Valley was built in 1965-1968.

According to reports, a new bridge will be built and will take five years.

Watch the No Comment by clicking on the player icon above.