Watch: Locals evacuated from the frontline city of Kostyantynivka

Under constant attacks in Ukraine's frontline city of Kostyantynivka, 64-year-old Tetiana Chyzh and her husband no longer have a choice - they are leaving. Like many, Tetiana has to rely on the help of Vostok-SOS, a civil volunteer company, to help evacuate her disabled husband. "In frontline cities there is no longer enough medical care. People cannot go to doctors, especially sick people. We are evacuating them," says Eduard Skoryk, part of Vostok-SOS.

Kostyantynivka has been under repeated missile attacks since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.