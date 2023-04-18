WATCH: Sirens wail across Israel to commemorate six million Holocaust victims

Israel came to a standstill for two minutes on Tuesday morning, as the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day siren wailed to commemorate the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

The siren brought life to a standstill, with pedestrians standing in place, buses stopping on busy streets, cars pulling over on major highways and drivers getting out to stand on the road with their heads bowed.

Leaders of the State of Israel participated in a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Museum and laid a wreath at the monument commemorating the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.