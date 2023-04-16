Protesting teachers in Bolivia demand a bigger education budget

Education workers from across Bolivia held protests in La Paz on Friday to demand a bigger budget for their sector and to reject the new education plan.

It is their third week of demonstrations calling for more teachers for public schools, a higher education budget, and the rejection of a planned new curriculum.

Education Minister Edgar Pary said earlier in the week that he would convene an educational congress to analyse the situation and that the hiring of new teachers is done every year according to the economic possibilities of the state.

In Bolivia, education is free and compulsory up to high school, but workers claim that the quality of education is below that of neighbouring countries.

More than 140,000 teachers depend on the public budget.