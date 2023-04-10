WATCH: Scuba-diving Easter Bunny stages underwater egg hunt

Divers and snorkellers found Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving “Easter bunny” in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary on Sunday.

The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged off Key Largo each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate's Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys. It raises funds to help a Keys charity that supports children in need.

Real hard-boiled eggs are used to prevent adverse impacts to the marine ecosystem. A specially marked golden egg earned its lucky finder a deluxe, treat-filled Easter basket.

Calm seas provided excellent conditions during the dive. It took place in shallow waters to make it easier for younger participants to find and collect eggs.

The amusing pursuit is one of several purposeful dives Slate organises to promote marine resource protection with a fun twist.

