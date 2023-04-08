WATCH: Good Friday processions around the world

Continuing an annual tradition, Catholics in New York included the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in their Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday.

To show their solidarity with Jesus, more than two thousand people travelled from St James Cathedral-Basilica in Brooklyn over the bridge to St Andrew’s Church in Manhattan.

In the Haiti capital, Port-au-Prince, thousands of faithful took to the streets to mark Good Friday.

High on their list of prayers is a way out for their unraveling country and an end to the widespread violence that has taken over the capital since President Jovenel Moise's assassination in July 2021.

Many carried photographs of relatives missing or perished in gang turf wars that claimed thousands of lives – 530 deaths alone this year.

In addition, nearly 260 kidnappings have been reported since the start of the year, with people abducted from their homes or public places.

And in Rome, it was the first Good Friday a pontiff was a no-show at the Colosseum procession since 2005.

Pope Francis, hospitalised recently with bronchitis, skipped the traditional procession because of chilly weather, staying instead at his home at the Vatican while thousands of faithful turned out for the torchlit event.

The Way of the Cross procession at the ancient Roman arena recalls Jesus' suffering before his crucifixion and death on the cross.

The Colosseum appointment is a highlight of Holy Week ceremonies that draw tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists to Rome.

At this year's procession, in which a tall, slim, lightweight cross is carried by participants who take turns, some 20,000 persons turned out.

Watch the video above.