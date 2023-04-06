Filipino Catholics self-flagellate on Holy Thursday

Hundreds of male Catholic devotees in the Philippines marked Maundy Thursday, a Christian holy day, with a bloody ritual that involves self-flagellating to honour the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross.

The devotees, their faces covered with red or black cloth, walked along busy streets in Mandaluyong City while beating their bodies with chains and whips.

They also visited a makeshift altar to pray, laying on the ground as they were hit on the back with wooden paddles.

The Filipino faithful believe the painful ritual will help them atone for sins and allow them to ask for favours from God.

Catholic bishops in the Philippines however have discouraged practices such as self-flagellation and crucifixion in favour of more moderate observances.