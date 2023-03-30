Art Paris celebrates its 25th anniversary in the splendid setting of the ephemeral Grand Palais, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Founded in 1999, Art Paris has since become the unmissable springtime artistic event for the art world.

This anniversary edition brings together 134 galleries from France, Europe and around the world in the French capital from March 30 to April 2, 2023.

A discovery fair that innovates, breaks new ground and explores modern and contemporary art.

A unique opportunity to take the pulse of today's artists and the art market in Europe.