Watch: Zelenskyy poses for selfies during visit to frontline areas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posed for photos with supporters in a petrol station stop in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday.

In footage shared by Ukraine’s presidential office, a far cry from his usually political and military appearances, Zelenskyy smiled and gave thumbs up in photos with service officers and civilians.

The footage shows Zelenskyy standing in line at the cashier and waiting for the coffee machine to free up so that he can pour some hot water to brew his tea.

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 Time’s Person of the Year was inundated with requests to take pictures from soldiers and civilians who happened to be there at the same time.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy made a visit to the vicinity of the frontline in the country’s east where he granted military servicemembers in some of the fiercest areas of battle with Hero of Ukraine awards, the highest honour in the country.

Watch video in the player above.