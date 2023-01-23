A Lutheran church ceremony in Jerusalem on Sunday ordained what will be the first Palestinian female pastor in the Holy Land.

Sally Azar will lead the English-speaking congregation at the Church of the Redeemer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan.

Her ordination was held before a packed crowd inside the church in Jerusalem's Old City.

In 2017, the West Bank and Gaza Strip were home to around 47,000 Christians, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Most Palestinian Christians belong to denominations that do not allow female clergy.

A very small minority are adherents of Protestant congregations that have women as ministers.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church says it has around 3,000 worshippers in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Jordan.