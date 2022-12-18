Looking pale and exhausted, a dozen of the few remaining residents of Ukraine's frontline town of Avdiivka briefly come out of their shelters to pick up food parcels distributed by volunteers.

They barely flinch at the sound of the constant shelling that echoes across the town just 13 kilometres from the pro-Russian rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Carrying boxes with stamps of the World Food Programme, they slowly retreat to the relative safety of their basements, where they have been sheltering without power, gas or water.

Just over 2,000 of Avdiivka's 30,000 residents remain in the town nearly 10 months into Russia's war in Ukraine.

