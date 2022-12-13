Some lucky local children took part in the year-end cleaning of dinosaur skeletons at a museum in central Japan. The Gifu Prefectural Museum displays the skeletons of 13 dinosaurs, including Allosaurus and Stegosaurus, which are popular among children.

No cracks on the bones

Twenty-two kids from a local nursery school and museum workers swept dust off the models using brushes and dusters on Monday, when the museum is closed.

Curator Kozu Shohei said the cleaning is important as the dust on the skeletons makes them look dirty and can also cause cracks on the bones.

He said that removing dust at the year-end is refreshing before the arrival of the new year.

Watch the video in the player above.