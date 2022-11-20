English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

People celebrate during the annual Pride parade in Santiago, Chile.
no comment

Pride flags in Chile as country celebrates its new Diversity Day

A massive march took place on the streets of downtown Santiago on Saturday with multicoloured flags claiming sexual diversity rights.

The march comes just days after Chile's congress officially recognised 16 November as National Diversity Day.

The Senate approved the law, promoted by the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation.

The LGBTQ+ collective has been marking the day since 2002, and now the project must be approved by President Gabriel Boric.

According to the organisers, 100,000 people attended the XV edition of the 'Santiago Parade, March for Equality'.

They are calling on the government to sponsor the creation of an anti-discriminatory institution in the light of an increase in hate crimes.

Today's Top Stories

more from World