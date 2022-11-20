A massive march took place on the streets of downtown Santiago on Saturday with multicoloured flags claiming sexual diversity rights.

The march comes just days after Chile's congress officially recognised 16 November as National Diversity Day.

The Senate approved the law, promoted by the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation.

The LGBTQ+ collective has been marking the day since 2002, and now the project must be approved by President Gabriel Boric.

According to the organisers, 100,000 people attended the XV edition of the 'Santiago Parade, March for Equality'.

They are calling on the government to sponsor the creation of an anti-discriminatory institution in the light of an increase in hate crimes.