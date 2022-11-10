Soldiers from the United Nations Organisation Mission for the Stabilisation of Congo (MONUSCO) are patrolling in Goma.

MONUSCO is acting alongside the Congolese National Police forces. And they aim to secure the largest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, threatened by the advance of the M23 rebels.

The Congolese government accuses the group's advance of being backed by Rwanda. And it is creating a climate of terror in the city of more than a million people.

The rebels are currently on a frontline in Rugari, a village in Rutshuru territory, 30km from the city.