Soldiers enter the Guayas 1 prison facilities in the southwestern port city Guayaquil, after six police were wounded in the latest prison riot to hit Ecuador. A source at the prison authority who asked not to be named told AFP that the police officers were confronted by inmates with guns and explosives.

Ecuador, once a relatively peaceful neighbour of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, has seen a wave of violent crime that authorities blame on turf battles between gangs with ties to Mexican cartels.