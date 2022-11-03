English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Police fired shots around the prison facility
no comment

Watch: Soldiers in Ecuador tackle prison riot

Soldiers enter the Guayas 1 prison facilities in the southwestern port city Guayaquil, after six police were wounded in the latest prison riot to hit Ecuador. A source at the prison authority who asked not to be named told AFP that the police officers were confronted by inmates with guns and explosives.

Ecuador, once a relatively peaceful neighbour of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, has seen a wave of violent crime that authorities blame on turf battles between gangs with ties to Mexican cartels.

Today's Top Stories

more from World