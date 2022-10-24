Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on the west coast of Mexico on Sunday as a powerful Category 3 storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, as communities sheltered from damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge and flash flooding.

The storm hit near the small town of Santa Cruz in the coastal state of Nayarit around 5:30 am local time, packing estimated maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometres per hour, the NHC said.

The NHC and the Mexico meteorological service warned of damaging winds, heavy rains that could cause flash flooding, and landslides and waves up to six meters high along the Pacific coast.

"Roslyn is expected to produce a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds" through Sunday, the NHC said, adding that near the coast "the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves."