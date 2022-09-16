In Hong Kong, hundreds of people queued for almost five hours outside the British Consulate General to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II.

Throughout the week, people continued to drop off bouquets of white lilies, roses and chrysanthemums and leave photos, cards and handwritten notes in tribute to the late queen.

The collective outpouring of grief in the former British colony is perhaps the largest of its kind, compared to other former colonies such as Singapore and Malaysia, where such expressions of grief have been relatively muted.

Hong Kong was ruled by Britain for 156 years before reverting to Chinese rule in 1997.

During her reign, Elizabeth visited Hong Kong twice, once in May 1975 and again in October 1986.