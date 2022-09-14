Rescuers on Tuesday evening continued to search in the rubble of a four-story residential building that collapsed in the Jordanian capital earlier in the day.

At least five people were killed and another seven wounded when the structure crumbled, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what brought down the building in Amman, which state media said was an older structure.

Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh directed authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older, bohemian district of the capital.

The area is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates, but also includes some poorer areas.