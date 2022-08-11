English
La artista israelí Sigalit Landau realiza esculturas del Mar Muerto
Israeli artist Sigalit Landau mades Dead Sea sculptures

Israeli artist Sigalit Landau wades into the warm, briny waters of the Dead Sea to inspect her latest creations -- everyday objects coated in salt crystals that glisten in the bright morning sun.

The lowest point on Earth is also Landau's studio where she submerges objects -- from a ballet dress to a lampshade's wire frame -- for weeks until they are magically transformed by ice-like layers of salt.

Landau works by suspending the objects in the salt lake from frames. Later, she carefully liberates the brittle artefacts with the help of several assistants.

Some objects are so heavy with the salt attached to them, they need to be carried by four people.

