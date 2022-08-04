A volcano in southwest Iceland began erupting on Wednesday - just eight months after its last eruption officially ended.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office urged people not to go near the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is located some 32 kilometres (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

People gathered to watch the dramatic natural spectacle unfold.

"It's just crazy," Icelandic photographer and influencer, Gunnar Freyr, said after coming to watch the eruption.

"I thought the eruption was going to happen, maybe like in a few weeks and now it's here and it is so beautiful."

The eruption in an uninhabited valley is not far from Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.

The airport remained open and no flights were disrupted.