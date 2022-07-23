English
Greece
Emergency evacuation on the Greek island of Lesbos due to forest fire

Authorities on Saturday (23 July) ordered the evacuation of the popular resort of Vatera on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos due to a forest fire threatening the first houses in the village.

The fire started on the morning of 23 July and is considered a difficult blaze as it is burning on two fronts, one heading towards the village of Vrisa and the second towards Vatera, a popular tourist destination, an 8-kilometre long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesvos island.

In addition to the fire-fighting forces on the ground, three water-dropping aircraft based in Lesbos are working to bring the fire under control, with reinforcements expected to arrive from northern Greece.

