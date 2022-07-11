Emergency workers in eastern Ukraine on Sunday continued to search for survivors in the ruins of three buildings that were hit in a Russian rocket attack.

At least one man was pulled from the rubble after a lengthy operation to free him from under the concrete.

He was whisked away to hospital and it was not known if he had sustained any serious injuries.

At least 15 people were confirmed killed when the residential buildings in the town of Chasiv Yar were struck late on Saturday.

The Donetsk region was under persistent shelling, while Russian ground attacks were all but paused, the Ukrainian army general staff said Sunday.