BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS
Brussels backs Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for EU membership
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Video
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 17th – Midday
Updated: 17/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Today's Top Stories
no comment
Brazil Indigenous protest in front of EU buildings over missing men
Brazilian Indigenous leaders demonstrate in front of EU buildings in Brussels against the disappearance -- and suspected murders -- in the Amazon of British journalist Dom Phillips and land rights activist Bruno Pereira.
Prince William shows off his football skills
Ukraine war: Five things you need to know
First medical exam for three baby lynx in France
A cast of Jimi Hendrix's penis on display at phallological museum in Iceland
Latest news bulletin | June 15th – Evening
no comment
Tourists flock to 240-metre glass bridge across canyon
the global conversation
EU 'not seeking political victory' in Northern Ireland Brexit dispute
no comment
Brazil Indigenous protest in front of EU buildings over missing men
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 17th – Morning
Belgium
NATO to boost military forces and equipment on its eastern flank
Ukraine
'Durable' truce needed for Sievierodonetsk evacuation — refugee chief