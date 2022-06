Prince William showed off his soccer skills on Wednesday (15 JUNE 2022) when he joined the England women's soccer team at a training session at St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent.

During his visit, the Duke of Cambridge took a couple of shots at goal - the second of which was generously let in by the goalkeeper.

The British royal was also presented with three England soccer shirts, customed made for his three children, Louis, Charlotte and George.