English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Croatia 360
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Battles rage across Ukraine's east, fierce standoff in Sievierodonetsk
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Video
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 12th – Midday
Updated: 12/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Today's Top Stories
no comment
Size doesn't matter: largest exhibition of miniature art in Europe opens its doors
At the 'Small is Beautiful' exhibition in London, visitors must lean or squat to appreciate every detail of the 143 miniatures made by 33 local and international artists.
Good News: toilets turn urine into fertiliser, a rare leopard's spotted and a tea room saved in Kent
Kyiv City Ballet rehearses Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" in central Paris
Latest news bulletin | June 10th – Evening
Russia's brain drain: War with Ukraine prompts tens of thousands to flee abroad
Pride parade in Tel Aviv draws tens of thousands
more from World
Italy
Tens of thousands gather in Rome for the return of Pride celebrations
Ukraine
Scholz, Macron and Draghi plan Ukraine visit, first since start of war
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 12th – Morning
France
France votes in parliamentary elections after Macron presidential win
world news
Justin Bieber reveals a rare disorder has paralysed half of his face
Republic of North Macedonia
Bulgaria resists Scholz call for EU-North Macedonia accession talks