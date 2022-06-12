English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 12th – Evening
Updated: 12/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
no comment
Peruvian shamans perform ritual to neutralize Australian football team
Peruvian shamans perform ritual to neutralize Australian football team
Ukraine-EU bid: Commission response 'by end of next week' on Kyiv's ambitions, says von der Leyen
UK migrant deportations to Rwanda set to go ahead after NGOs lose legal challenge
Latest news bulletin | June 11th – Midday
No comment videos of the week
Latest news bulletin | June 11th – Morning
Italy
'Life that was': Experts restore historic synagogues in Venice ghetto
no comment
Tour de no pants: Naked cyclists streak through London
France
Drought, heat and high winds fan forest fires in southern France
Russia
'Tasty, full stop': Former McDonald's restaurants reopen in Moscow
Italy
Tens of thousands gather in Rome for the return of Pride celebrations
Ukraine
Scholz, Macron and Draghi plan Ukraine visit, first since start of war