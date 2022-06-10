English
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Zelenskyy calls for more support from Europe, Ukraine's EU candidacy
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Video
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 10th – Evening
Updated: 10/06/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Today's Top Stories
no comment
Pride parade in Tel Aviv draws tens of thousands
Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Tel Aviv in the annual Pride parade, in an explosion of glamorous expression.
The war in Ukraine already has its own museum exhibition
Europe at epicentre of the first global energy crisis, says IEA chief
Latest news bulletin | June 9th – Midday
Algeria suspends friendship treaty with Spain over Western Sahara
Investigators question 'mentally ill' driver after Berlin car rampage
world news
Good News: Urine turned into fertiliser and 4 other uplifting stories
no comment
Kyiv City Ballet rehearses Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" in central Paris
euronews WITNESS
Russia's brain drain: War with Ukraine prompts thousands to flee
no comment
Pride parade in Tel Aviv draws tens of thousands
United Kingdom
Crops go to waste as UK farmers struggle to find workers
no comment
Parts of Shanghai will be locked down as part of a test campaign.