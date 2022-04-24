English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
French election live: Emmanuel Macron re-elected French president
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Video
euronews_icons_loading
Living
Meet the young pirates protecting the ocean from plastic pollution
Updated: 24/04/2022
‘Captain Fanplastic’ is one of the semi-finalists in the Afri-Plastics Challenge awarding environmental programmes in Africa.
Today's videos
no comment
Thousands march in central Italy calling for peace in Ukraine
Thousands of people participate in the traditional march for peace from Perugia to Assisi, in central Italy, dedicated this year to Ukraine
Latest news bulletin | April 24th – Midday
Exit polls show opposition winning Slovenian election
Ukrainians celebrate uneasy Easter as Russian attacks threaten to escalate
Latest news bulletin | April 24th – Morning
Polling stations abroad open in French presidential election runoff
more from Living
Living
Ghana's only glassblower is on a one-man recycling mission
Living
Watch how ethical chocolate eggs are made in this traditional workshop
Living
Greta Thunberg gets invite onto floating home made from rubbish
Living
Sweden’s timber city erects skyscraper made entirely from wood
Living
How to turn your house into an eco home
Scenes
Meet the Jordanian diving duo dedicated to marine conservation