Discover the charm of Zlatibor: Sirogojno heritage and local flavours

Discover the charm of Zlatibor: Sirogojno heritage and local flavours
By Euronews
In this episode of Balkan Trip, we visit Zlatibor, Serbia's top mountain destination, where visitors can experience local traditions from handmade Sirogojno sweaters to delicious regional cuisine.

One of Serbia's most popular mountain destinations, Zlatibor combines stunning natural beauty with rich cultural traditions. 

Just 230km from Belgrade, the region is home to the ethno-village of Sirogojno, where visitors can explore traditional log houses and learn about the famous Sirogojno sweaters.

We travel there and sample local delicacies such as Zlatibor flatbread, cheese and prosciutto. 

We also take the Gold Gondola, the world's longest single-section panoramic gondola, which offers unforgettable views of the surrounding countryside.

