The unrest has hit tourist destinations like Manchester and Liverpool but London is so far unaffected.

Australia and the United Arab Emirates are on a growing list of countries warning that travel to the UK may be a safety risk.

The last week has seen violent riots across the UK, including tourist hotspots such as Manchester and Liverpool.

A hotel housing asylum seekers was attacked on Sunday, along with projectiles being thrown at mosques. The unrest began after false rumours spread that the teenager behind a stabbing attack was an immigrant.

The protesters are mainly from the far-right and they have attacked and injured police officers and started fires. There have been almost 400 arrests so far, with the government promising increased police numbers and swift criminal justice.

Which countries have issued travel warnings for the UK?

Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia have issued travel advisories alerting their citizens to be on high alert over the continuing unrest.

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities."

The Australian government said travellers to the UK should “exercise a high degree of caution”.

It said in an update issued yesterday (Monday): “Avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence. Monitor the media for information and updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities.”

The UAE said an “unstable security situation in various cities across the UK” could put travellers at risk.

Should travellers can their trip to the UK?

The general advice is to judge your personal circumstances and decide whether you are comfortable continuing with your trip.

London is the number one destination for international travellers to the UK and there has not been any violence there so far.

If your country of residence is advising against all travel to the UK, you may be entitled to claim back expenses from the your travel insurance. However this is not guaranteed so it's best to speak to your insurer before cancelling any flights or bookings.