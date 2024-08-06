EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Part of Frankfurt Airport's power supply cut overnight by a dormouse

FILE - Aircrafts roll over a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, after sunset on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
FILE - Aircrafts roll over a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, after sunset on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The power cut was due to a dormouse who caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of Frankfurt Airport's power supply was cut off for several hours during the night after a dormouse caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation, officials said on Tuesday. The power cut had only a limited effect on flights.

Energy company Syna said the rodent triggered the short-circuit around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, German news agency DPA reported. Electricity was cut off and the airport's fire service was deployed due to the smoke that resulted from the incident. Power was restored around 3:20 a.m. and the dormouse was found dead next to the wire it had gnawed.

Airport operator Fraport said the effects on air traffic were limited because the incident happened shortly before flights ended for the night.

However, the airport said on social network X that “due to a technical problem, flight delays and cancellations can be expected ... this morning.”

Eleven cancellations were announced on Tuesday morning, DPA reported.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Germany Frankfurt, Germany flight