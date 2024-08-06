Part of Frankfurt Airport's power supply cut overnight by a dormouse

The power cut was due to a dormouse who caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation.
Part of Frankfurt Airport's power supply was cut off for several hours during the night after a dormouse caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation, officials said on Tuesday. The power cut had only a limited effect on flights.
Energy company Syna said the rodent triggered the short-circuit around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, German news agency DPA reported. Electricity was cut off and the airport's fire service was deployed due to the smoke that resulted from the incident. Power was restored around 3:20 a.m. and the dormouse was found dead next to the wire it had gnawed.
Airport operator Fraport said the effects on air traffic were limited because the incident happened shortly before flights ended for the night.
However, the airport said on social network X that “due to a technical problem, flight delays and cancellations can be expected ... this morning.”
Eleven cancellations were announced on Tuesday morning, DPA reported.