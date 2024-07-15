Greek locals fed up with sunbed-covered beaches are relying on drones and a citizen reporting app to combat overcrowding.

Greek beaches covered in deckchairs are becoming a rarer sight as drones patrol to enforce new rules.

Restaurants, bars and rental companies without a permit for beach seating are being targeted.

The drones also scope out establishments placing seating too close to the sea - deckchairs and umbrellas must be at least four metres from the shore, according to legislation introduced in March. This means rental chairs are no longer allowed on beaches that are less than four metres wide.

The drones are being assisted by local citizens via the MyCoast digital app, which lists legal establishments and encourages users to report violations.

Earlier this month, local news outlets reported that over 1,000 complaints were received resulting in over €350,000 in violations fines in just five days.

“Our goal is to protect, on the one hand, both the environment and the citizens’ right to free access to the beach, and on the other hand, to preserve our tourist product as well as the healthy entrepreneurship represented by business people who do the job right,” stated Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis.

Which beaches are facing sunbed crackdowns in Greece?

Recent inspections have focused on 14 Greek beaches, in particular shielding those in protected ‘Natura’ areas from illegal placement of umbrellas and seating.

Kryoneri beach on the country’s northwest coast received 169 complaints earlier this month - the most of any. The majority concerned establishments were using a part of the beach that exceeded the agreed area. Nearby Valtos beach also received a number of complaints.

On the opposite side of the country, Lagonisi and Nea Heraklia beaches in Halkidiki were examined for similar violations, along with Klima beach on the island of Aegina and Masouri beach on Kalymnos.

Beaches in popular tourist destinations like Corfu and Rhodes have also been targeted.

The largest fine - €220,000 - was issued to a business found to be operating without a licence on Thymari beach in Anavyssos - an hour’s drive south of Athens.

What are the new rules aimed at easing crowding on Greek beaches?

The goal of both the app and the drone patrols is to enforce legislation introduced by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance back in March.

At the time, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis released a video on TikTok announcing the new rules.

By law, beaches in Greece must now be 70 per cent sunbed-free, or 85 per cent for those in protected areas, where construction is now strictly limited too.

Establishments using or renting out sunbeds must have a permit to do so, which can be acquired through online auctions. Permit holders must take responsibility for keeping the beach clean and accessible - including by displaying the correct signage. They must also ensure there is a lifeguard present.

As summer tourist season sets in, the new checks are said to be helping to reduce overcrowding and illegal privatisation of Greek beaches.

Further overtourism crackdowns are expected in the country, including limits to be placed on cruise ships berthing at the popular Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini from 2025.