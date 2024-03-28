New data has revealed the best Spanish places to visit from March to June.

When you think of ideal holiday destinations, there’s little doubt Spain is right up there. Having attracted sun-seekers for nearly a century, it has something different to offer for almost every kind of tourist.

Today, though, climate change is increasingly affecting tourists’ plans, with record-breaking temperatures forcing them to reconsider when they head off on their Spanish adventure.

School holidays also tend to see prices skyrocket across Europe. Savvy travellers are increasingly choosing shoulder season getaways to make the most of their destination at an affordable price - and a reasonable temperature.

Spanish holiday home provider Spain-Holiday.com has done some digging into the best places to visit in the year’s first shoulder season - that is March until June.

What makes a destination desirable for a shoulder season trip?

Thanks to its privileged position in southern Europe, much of Spain is fairly warm all year around. In many cases, getaways are at their most pleasant in the shoulder season, when temperatures are still balmy but not at their highest.

Spain-Holiday analysed a number of factors which can make or break a trip.

They looked into average daytime temperatures, average UV rating and a 'humidity discomfort' level - or, in layman’s terms, how uncomfortable the atmosphere actually feels - in March, April, May and June.

The best Spanish destinations for shoulder season travel

First place goes to Valencia, Spain’s third-largest city

Situated along the Iberian Peninsula, it not only has a long stretch of beach but also boasts a thriving cultural, eating and nightlife scene. From spring until early summer, visitors can expect balmy temperatures of between 19C and 26C.

A warning, though, the UV rating in Valencia is fairly high throughout the shoulder season, meaning that it’s important to wear sunscreen - especially when levels peak at ‘very high’ during June.

Valencia has plenty of indoor activities, including a visit to the central market, if the weather decides not to play ball Northleg Official via Unsplash

Second place: The mediaeval city of Castellon de la Plana, just up the coast from Valencia

Home to churches, ornate houses, landscaped gardens and many squares to explore, it has a wide range of temperatures throughout the shoulder season. It goes from around 18C in April to a significantly toastier 27C in June. Spain-Holiday advises that the closer you get to summer, though, the more likely the humidity will become harder to tolerate.

Rounding up the top three: The Andalusian port city of Huelva, on the other side of Spain

Close to the Portuguese border, Huelva arguably offers the best climate if you’re a lover of hot weather. It is around 21C in April and there are averages of 28C in June.

Still relatively undiscovered by many, Huelva offers delicate natural landscapes thanks to its location in the foothills of Sierra Morena, as well as seemingly endless charm and historical sites. UV levels are, perhaps unsurprisingly, relatively high year-round, so SPF is a must.

Huelva in Spain's most south-westerly corner boasts some of the balmiest temperatures year round in the whole country Jesús Minchón via Unsplash

Where else should you visit during shoulder season?

If you’re unsure where exactly to visit, you can’t go wrong with the areas around Valencia.

As well as the city itself and Castellon de la Plana, the municipalities of Javea, Moraira, Alicante, Denia, El Campello, Guardamar del Segura and Santa Pola all score highly on Spain-Holiday’s list.

In fact, the only places not on the east coast of Spain are the aforementioned Huelva and Cadiz, in the far south of the country, not far from Morocco.

Wherever you choose to go in Spain during shoulder season, one thing is clear - pack sunscreen!