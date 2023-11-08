The Valencian Community: an active tourism paradise for everyone

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

The Valencian Community is an ideal setting in which to enjoy the natural environment; its richness and variety of landscapes provide nature lovers and those who enjoy an active life with days filled with adventure and fun.

In recent years, the Valencian Community has become one of the main destinations in Spain for active tourism. With more than 2500 hours of sunshine a year and an average temperature of between 12ºC and 20ºC in winter and between 24ºC and 35ºC in summer, the Valencian region is a unique setting in which to enjoy fun days filled with hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, birdwatching or kayaking, among many other things.

© Region of Valencia

The Valencian Community has a total of 22 natural parks, spread across coastal and inland mountain ranges, islands, wetlands and even a Mediterranean riparian forest, the Turia Nature Park. It is also one of the most mountainous areas in Europe. Even though it does not exceed an altitude of two thousand metres, the region has spectacular orography. All this, together with the fantastic Mediterranean climate, accentuated by the north-south orientation of the region, provides numerous habitats with great biodiversity, giving these spaces an astonishing and incredible charm.

The region boasts incredible vistas from the dozens of villages perched on top of the hills, countless kilometres of blue water beaches, historic medieval castles, prehistoric caves full of cave paintings, royal ravines, ancient bridle paths, 13 greenways and an immense amount of hiking options.

© Region of Valencia

The most daring can go canyoning, bungee jumping or climbing. There is also a wide choice of activities for the whole family, such as canoeing, paddle boarding, rafting or multi-adventure sports. Trekking, hiking and Nordic walking is also an option for those who want to move at a more sedate pace.

The Valencian Community has more than 5000 km of trails between mountain ranges and valleys. There are paths along the cliffs that look out over the sea or that go into the mountains, long-distance trails that take more than a day to travel along, as well as short-distance trails.

There are also 13 greenways to choose from, totalling more than 200 km of charming old railway routes that are an absolute delight for cycling or hiking.

© Region of Valencia

Touring the Valencian Community by bicycle is undoubtedly one of the most pleasant ways to enjoy its landscapes and explore its historical and natural heritage.

Those who are keen climbers will undoubtedly find paradise in Puig Campana, Penyagolosa and Cerro Calderón, or in the more than 20 perfectly preserved via ferratas that are scattered throughout the region. The numerous south-facing walls are ideal during the coldest months of the year.

You will also find well-equipped rock climbing routes for a wide variety of grades: from accessible trails to experiencing the high mountain environment on the renowned alpine trails.

For those who prefer to get wet, there are a number of navigable rivers, canyons, ravines and reservoirs that crisscross the area and where you can go paddle boarding or rafting.

In municipalities such as Sot de Chera, Alborache, Cofrentes, Onil, Ibi, Benitandús, Morella, Montanejos, San Miguel de Salinas, Sant Joan de Moró or Venta del Moro there are adventure parks that combine hanging bridges, zip lines, handrails or Tibetan bridges where you can enjoy a fun-filled day of adventure with the whole family.

There are a number of companies specialising in active tourism that provide the visitor with a safe experience and that offer a very extensive list of options for all tastes, from the more sedate and relaxed to others that are much more intense, but always suitable for people of all ages and physical conditions: multi-adventure routes, trekking, SUP (stand up paddle boarding) in rivers and reservoirs, slow cycling, archery, horseback riding, caving, paintballing... the variety of options is infinite and you can find out more about them all at https://ativo.comunitatvalenciana.com/en/active-tourism-valencia-region