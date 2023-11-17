We take you to the best spots in Montanejos - a water lover's paradise offering adventure and relaxation amidst scenic natural beauty.

In this episode of Adventures, Euronews' Cristina Giner travels to Montanejos, a natural paradise with a special connection to water. Visitors can enjoy adventure sports on the river or more relaxing activities in the area's natural springs.

The Mijares is the wildest white-water river in the Valencian Community and adrenaline junkies can pick up an oar and go rafting on the turbulent waters. The rapids are rated up to Class III level of difficulty due to high waves and obstacles, like rocks.

When it comes to the springs, water flows at 25ºc year-round into natural pools carved into the river canyon. The mineral-rich waters are said to be good for the stomach and kidney ailments.

Legend has it that when King Abu Zayd ruled the region during the 13th century, he built a hammam fed by the waters of the hot spring to keep his concubines beautiful. In 1863, the springs were declared open for public use and wealthy people from Valencia visited them, often in an attempt to cure diseases.

Whether you’re looking for nature, adventure, or relaxation, Montanejos has an activity for you.

Watch the full video in the player above to find out more.