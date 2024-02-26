If you have a few thousand euros to splash on a night away, you could book a room with a private recording studio or a penthouse that can be transformed into a giant ballroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury hotels lavish private pools, bespoke butler services and champagne minibars on their guests.

But some hotel suites go one step further, providing one-of-a-kind experiences far beyond pillow menus.

If you have a few thousand euros to splash on a night away, you could book a room with a private recording studio or a penthouse that can be transformed into a giant ballroom.

Here’s what awaits inside the world’s most unique hotel suites.

Best for art lovers: A hotel suite decorated with Andy Warhol paintings

At Rome Cavalieri’s Penthouse Suite, a private rooftop terrace affords panoramic views of the Eternal City, including iconic sites like the Vatican and the Colosseum.

The Penthouse Suite with Andy Warhol artworks. ANTONIO SABA/ANTONIO SABA

But if you like your art a little more recent, the room caters for that too. The walls of the suite showcase works by Andy Warhol while the furniture includes pieces designed by Karl Lagerfeld and a bathroom with crystal Swarovski taps.

Best for stargazing: A hotel suite with a retractable roof

L’Albereta hotel is set in the rose-bowered vineyards of Italy’s Franciacorta, fringed by Alpine foothills.

Guests looking for a celestial experience should book into the Cabriolet suite where the entire ceiling opens up to reveal the night sky at the touch of a button.

Best for nature-spotting: A hotel suite with a photographic hide

At Chiawa Camp in Zambia, the Star Bed Tower sits four meters above the banks of the Zambezi River.

It overlooks Scout’s Hollow, an inlet where myriad wildlife comes to drink during the day and night.

As dusk arrives, the tower is lit by candlelight and next to each side of the bed is a red-filtered flashlight to view nocturnal creatures (and a two-way radio for any emergencies).

The tower's ground floor is set up as a photographic hide for daytime wildlife photoshoots.

Best for music lovers: A hotel suite with a private recording studio

If you’ve ever felt the urge to record a track while on vacation, the Cave Royale at Six Senses Ibiza is the suite for you.

The Cave Royale also has a private jacuzzi. Bacchus

The rooms pay homage to the avant-garde music and art scene associated with the island.

Along with a terrace that leads out to the water’s edge and a private jacuzzi, there is direct access to a state-of-the-art recording studio through a hidden door in the room.

Best for history lovers: A hotel suite with private chapel access

Castello di Semivicoli is a wine resort in Italy’s Abruzzo region. Owned by the Masciarelli winemaking family, the historic mansion is replete with working fireplaces, period furniture and frescoed ceilings.

The junior Monastero suite is so named because it offers guests secret access to the house’s private chapel.

The room also comes with modern amenities like a hydromassage tub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best for book lovers: A hotel suite with a private library

Once the château of Baron Jacques Pineau de Viennay, the Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé in France’s Loire Valley is now a hotel of neoclassical splendour.

The prime Baron’s Suite has five-metre-high ceilings, oak floors and a private library.

The room’s Salon Chinois is decorated in handpainted Chinoiserie murals by artist Jean-Baptiste Pillement, who was also responsible for painting Marie Antoinette's Petit Trianon at Versailles.

Best for impressing: A hotel suite with its own postcode

Rosewood London is situated in the heart of the UK capital and is housed inside a repurposed Edwardian mansion.

The Manor House suite has its own postcode. Bacchus

The hotel claims to have the only suite in the world with its own postcode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 208-square-metre Manor House boasts two double bedrooms, marble bathrooms, and a dedicated butler service. It also has its own private entrance from the street.

Best for dancing: A hotel suite that transforms into a ballroom

The Penthouse of the Mark Hotel is reported to be the most expensive hotel suite in New York.

Spread over nearly 1,000 square metres are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a conservatory, a dining room and a library lounge.

If you fancy throwing a private bash, the space can also be transformed into a giant ballroom.